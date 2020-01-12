West Point linebacker Tyron Orr commits to Holmes Community College

January 12, 2020 9:17:24 PM
West Point senior linebacker Tyron Orr announced his commitment to Holmes Community College on Saturday evening.
"I want to give glory to God for allowing me to play this game," Orr said in his tweet announcing the decision. "Also, I want to thank my coaches for seeing hard work, potential and determination in me throughout my high school career. To my family, friends and the community of West Point, thank you for your continuous support."
Orr finished his senior season with 103 tackles and two interceptions, including a pick-six against Grenada. He captained the West Point defense as the Green Wave won their fourth straight state title and a state record-tying 11th.
