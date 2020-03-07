Prep baseball roundup: Starkville High drops close game at Tupelo

TUPELO -- The Starkville baseball team lost Saturday's road game 2-0 at Tupelo.

The Golden Wave scored a run in the fifth and added one in the sixth to edge the Yellow Jackets.

Jackson Owen led Starkville (5-3) with two hits.

Jack Perry pitched 5⅔ innings, striking out six; Banks Perry pitched two-thirds of an inning.

Starkville plays Madison-Ridgeland Academy at West Harrison High School at 2:30 p.m. Monday in Gulfport.

Caledonia 11, Mantachie 8

CALEDONIA -- The Caledonia baseball team beat Mantachie 11-8 in Saturday's home game.

The Confederates rallied from an 8-7 deficit with three runs in the fifth inning and scored once more in the bottom of the sixth.

Caledonia fell behind 3-0 after the top of the first, but the 'Feds scored four in the bottom of the inning and added three more in the second.

Thomas Tucker had four hits for Caledonia, while Loren Cox and Justin Black each had three. Westlee Honeycutt led the team by driving in three runs.

Jacob Humbers struck out two hitters in 3⅔ innings for Caledonia.

Caledonia (6-3) hosts Calhoun City and Gordo (Alabama) at noon and 5 p.m. Monday, respectively.

Kosciusko 14, West Point 1

WEST POINT -- West Point was run-ruled 14-1 by Kosciusko in five innings Saturday in West Point.

The Green Wave allowed six runs in the second inning, five in the fourth and three in the third.

Xavier Moody pitched 3⅓ innings for West Point (1-7), striking out three. Baker Watson also struck out three in 1⅔ innings.

West Point will face Mantachie at the Saltillo Tournament at 5 p.m. Wednesday

Heritage Academy 8, Kirk Academy 0, Friday

GRENADA -- Six Heritage Academy pitchers combined on an 8-0, two-hit shutout of Kirk Academy in Friday's road game.

Blayze Berry led the Patriots (9-1) with three hits; Noel Fisher and Seth Harris each had two.

Heritage Academy will open play in the Battle of the Beach tournament against Pass Christian School at 5 p.m. Thursday in D'Iberville.

Fayette County (Ala.) 6, Caledonia 4, Friday

CALEDONIA -- Caledonia committed seven errors in a 6-4, nine-inning home loss to Fayette County (Alabama) on Friday.

Fayette County tied the game with a run in the top of the seventh and scored two runs in the top of the ninth to earn the win.

Cox struck out nine in 6⅔ innings for Caledonia.